Remembering ‘All you gave for me,’ hundreds gather for Veterans Day parade: photo gallery

WASHINGTON CITY — The streets of Washington were lined with red, white and blue patriots and honored veterans at the annual Veterans Day parade and 18th annual reverence program on Monday.

Beginning at 11:11 a.m., in remembrance of the ceasefire that ended hostilities in World War I, dozens of local children, marching bands, dignitaries and floats flowed from the Washington City community center toward crowds of well-wishers along Telegraph Street and Veterans Park.

The patriotic event was a solemn ceremony for lost soldiers and the perfect opportunity for smiles and salutes to our local veterans that came home. Over 1,500 band members and 700 5th grade students participated in the event that remembered “All you gave for me.”

