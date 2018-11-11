Drive-thru flu shots available at Hurricane Family Pharmacy

Stock image | Photo by Nastco/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — If you haven’t received your flu shot yet and are looking for a fast, easy way to get one, the Hurricane Family Pharmacy can help.

The pharmacy is now offering drive-thru flu shots until Nov. 30. Simply pull up to the drive-up prescription window, complete paperwork and a pharmacy staff member will come to your car and administer your flu shot.

No appointment is necessary; however, the pharmacy asks that you bring your insurance card.

During the 2017-18 season, there were nearly 80,000 flu deaths in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu activity is low as of early November, but it’s expected to pick up in coming weeks.

In its weekly report ending Tuesday, the Utah Department of Health reported five influenza-associated hospitalizations. Although reports are low right now, here are symptoms and what to do if you contract the flu.

Symptoms

Fever.

Cough.

Sore throat.

Runny or stuffy nose.

Muscle or body aches.

Headaches.

Fatigue.

Vomiting and diarrhea — this symptom is more common in children.

What to do if you get the flu

If you are in a high-risk group (children, people 65 and older or pregnant), contact your doctor.

Stay home and avoid contact with other people, except to get medical treatment.

Stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone.

If you must leave your house, wear a facemask.

Wash your hands often.

You’re less likely to have to worry about the above if you get a flu shot. Those interested in getting a drive-thru flu shot can visit Hurricane Family Pharmacy at 25 N. 2000 West in Hurricane.

