Health fair invites Southern Utah families to learn about community resources

ST. GEORGE — A free event is seeking to connect families in Southern Utah with an array of helpful organizations and agencies.

The “Heritage Elementary Community Health Fair” will be held Wednesday at the school, offering information booths to help educate families on resources relating to health, safety and wellness. The fair will take place in the school’s gymnasium from 1:30-7 p.m.

Heritage Elementary Principal Adam Baker encourages everyone to come learn and network.

In a message to St. George News, Baker said he often sees families who have no health care and are in “crisis situations.”

“Many families just don’t know where to turn for help, and we hope to connect them to resources available,” he said.

Following are some of the organizations scheduled to be at the fair with information booths:

Evans Hairstyling College will also be on hand to give free kids haircuts.

Event details

What: “Heritage Elementary Community Health Fair.”

When: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 1:30-7 p.m.

Where: Heritage Elementary School, 747 E. Riverside Drive, St. George.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

