Switchpoint named Innovator of the Year for its approach to helping homeless

The Switchpoint Community Resource Center, St. George, Utah, Aug. 21, 2018 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST GEORGE — Switchpoint Community Resource Center received the Innovator of the Year award at the 15th Annual Homelessness Summit held in Salt Lake City on Oct. 25.

Each year, the Utah Department of Workforce Services, Housing and Community Development Division recognizes individuals and organizations for their efforts in serving people who are experiencing homelessness. Those recognized have demonstrated going beyond standard practices to help people make a positive change in their lives.

Switchpoint Homeless Shelter and Community Resource Center was chosen for providing more than just emergency beds and meals for people.

“Switchpoint operates 24/7 and takes an individual approach with each person who walks through their doors,” reads a statement from the center. “There are no handouts at Switchpoint; everyone is expected to earn the things they need by doing their part and taking care of the facility. Clients can work at the on-site thrift store and doggy day care, which helps Switchpoint to be self-sustaining like they hope their clients will be.”

