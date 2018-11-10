Hurricane Valley Chamber to honor Huntsman World Senior Games at luncheon

Composite image. Inset image of participants in the 2018 Huntsman World Senior Games in Southern Utah, Oct. 11, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Huntsman World Senior Games, St. George News

HURRICANE — After its successful October run with participation numbers rivaling the Olympics, the Huntsman World Senior Games is getting its due recognition.

The Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce is honoring the Huntsman World Senior Games as Hurricane Valley’s November 2018 “Business of the Month.”

The Huntsman World Senior Games is the largest annual athletic event in Southern Utah, generating millions of dollars of revenue and giving a growing number of seniors the opportunity to compete in sporting events on a world stage.

“The HVCC and its members are grateful to the entire Senior Games staff for the work they do to provide a life-changing experience not only to world participants and visitors, but to the hundreds of volunteers who look forward year after year to introducing Senior Games guests to this beautiful area and Southern Utah hospitality,” the chamber said in a press release.

The “Business of the Month” award is granted to chamber businesses who have contributed extensive time, energy and resources to the Hurricane Valley area and Southern Utah region.

The chamber will pay tribute to the Huntsman World Senior Games at its Wednesday luncheon meeting. Guest speakers for the luncheon will be Bryce King, Hurricane Recreation Department director, and Darin Larsen, Hurricane City councilman and vice president of the State Bank of Southern Utah Hurricane Branch.

Event details

What: Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce luncheon honoring the Huntsman World Senior Games.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.

Cost: $10 per person | All business owners, representatives and interested business people are invited to attend | RSVP is required by Monday, Nov. 12 | RSVP by calling 435-635-3402 or email office@hvchamber.com.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews