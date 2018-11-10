What’s Going There: 5 possible locations of the new Washington County LDS temple

FEATURE — During the semiannual conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in October, church president Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build 12 new temples, including one in Washington County.

If you’ve been patiently – or maybe impatiently – waiting to find out where the new temple will be going in Southern Utah, Linx Commercial Real Estate has some ideas for you in this episode of the new St. George News show “What’s Going There.”

Watch Tom and Travis scout out possible sites for the new temple in “What’s Going There” in the media player above

Tom and Travis try to get some clues from Santa Clara Mayor Rick Rosenberg and Rep. Lowry Snow and visit five possible locations the Washington County LDS temple may one day occupy.

