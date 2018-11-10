High winds forecast for Washington County; motorists advised to be careful

Written by Markee Heckenliable
November 10, 2018
ST. GEORGE — High winds are expected to impact driving conditions in parts of Washington County Sunday and Monday.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a wind advisory in effect from 7 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday. The affected areas include north-south running canyons and adjacent mountains in Washington County.

Winds of 25-35 mph are expected from the northeast, with gusts up to 50 mph.

The strongest winds are expected along the Interstate 15 corridor from Washington City toward Iron County, as well as along the Bull Valley and Beaver Dam mountains.

Winds will increase Saturday night and remain strong through Sunday before gradually diminishing Monday morning. Those participating in outdoor activities should be prepared for strong wind gusts. Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty cross winds, which can make driving difficult.

For more information, visit the National Weather Service website.

