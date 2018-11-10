Cedar City home catches fire, residents and their dogs escape blaze

Written by Jeff Richards
November 10, 2018
A firefighter brings a dog safely to its owner following a house fire on 200 North near 4200 West, Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 10, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Two women and their dogs escaped injury when their Cedar City home caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on 200 North near 4200 West, Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 10, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

Shortly after 3 p.m., firefighters were called to the scene of the residential fire on 200 North near 4200 West where they found flames and smoke pouring from the roof on the home’s east side.

Crews from three fire stations battled the two-alarm blaze, which also melted the siding on a neighboring house to the east and burned a wooden fence separating the two properties.

Both adult women who lived at the house were able to exit safely from the building, as were their two dogs.

Approximately an hour after the blaze was first reported, crews were still hosing down the structure with water, breaking drywall from walls and checking the areas underneath the roof for hot spots. Firefighters were also seen bringing out salvageable belongings from inside the burned building, which appeared to have sustained significant damage.

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on 200 North near 4200 West, Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 10, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

Rocky Mountain Power technicians arrived to turn off the electricity to both homes involved. Traffic in the neighborhood was impacted for more than an hour during the incident response.

Meanwhile, dozens of neighbors gathered along the sidewalks and watched the firefighters at work. Several bystanders also offered comfort and support to the home’s residents.

Cedar City Fire Department officials at the scene said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and that no further information is yet available.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Jeff Richards Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.