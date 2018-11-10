Hatch joins Elvis, Babe Ruth as recipient of Trump’s Presidential Medal of Freedom

U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah speaks during the UTGOP election night party in Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 6, 2018. President Donald Trump has announced his first recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and they include Hatch. | Photo by Ravell Call/The Deseret News via The Associated Press, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — President Donald Trump has announced his first seven recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and they include Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch.

In addition to Hatch, the Medals are going to the following individuals:

The late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Miriam Adelson, a doctor and wife of casino magnate and Republican donor Sheldon Adelson.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach.

Alan Page, who began a legal career after leaving the NFL.

Baseball legend George Herman “Babe” Ruth.

Music icon Elvis Presley.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor, which, according to a White House press release, “may be awarded by the President to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

The press release recognized Hatch for his 41 years of service in the U.S. Senate. He is currently serving as Senate’s president pro tempore and chairman of the Finance Committee.

“Senator Hatch has sponsored more bills that have become law than any other living Member of Congress,” the press release states. “He has led the way in confirming qualified judges throughout the Federal judiciary in order to protect our constitutional order, and has championed religious liberty, fought against communism, and stood on the side of freedom around the world.”

Hatch retires this year, making way for Senator-elect Mitt Romney.

Read more: Romney, Stewart clinch victories in 2018 election

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.