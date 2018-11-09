Anguiano wins Nevada Open golf tournament in Mesquite

Nevada Open winner Mark Anguiano poses with his $28,000 check, Mesquite, Nev., Nov. 8, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Julian Lupo, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. – Mark Anguiano from Whittier, California, won the three-day Nevada Open in Mesquite on Thursday, finishing with a score of 14-under-par 201 to win the first place prize of $28,000.

The tournament was hosted by Mesquite Gaming, owner of CasaBlanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel in Mesquite.

Anguiano started the tournament Tuesday at the CasaBlanca Golf Club, shooting a six-under-par 66 for the first round with seven birdies for the day. In the second round, he kept his momentum going shooting an eight-under-par 64. His nine second-round birdies vaulted him to the top of the leaderboard at the end of the second day. Anguiano held his lead throughout the third day shooting a one-under-par 71, while facing windy conditions.

“We had another exciting Nevada Open this year and watched some outstanding players throughout the week,” said Christian Adderson, tournament director for Mesquite Gaming. “The Nevada Open is the longest running professional golf tournament in Nevada and we’re lucky to see such competitive fields year in and year out.”

The 54-hole event featured a full field of 222 golfers and a total prize purse of $140,000. All golfers played their first two rounds at each of the award-winning and scenic courses, the CasaBlanca Golf Club and the Palms Golf Club. The final round featured the top 66 golfers who made the cut after the first two rounds and was played at the CasaBlanca Golf Club.

Following the tournament, Mesquite Gaming presented a $1,000 donation to the Mesquite Junior Golf Association. Two golfers who competed in this year’s Nevada Open came through the Mesquite Junior Golf program.

