Chamber luncheon kicks off 35th annual Jubilee of Trees

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting community members to kick off the holiday season – and the 35th annual Jubilee of Trees – by hearing about some of the amazing things happening with health care in Southern Utah at the chamber luncheon Thursday at the Dixie Center St. George.

The theme of this year’s jubilee is “A Healthy Heart for the Holidays,” and when it comes to Southern Utah, many people know someone – maybe even themselves – that have needed heart care.

Dixie Regional Medical Center provides comprehensive cardiac care to patients, from prevention to advanced disease, and is recognized as one of the nation’s top heart programs, with highly-specialized experts in all areas of treatment.

In addition to the established care for heart issues, there are new and exciting treatment options for heart care at DRMC and on the horizon. Jubilee of Trees will raise funds in 2018 to support the advancement of these services to ensure the very best in cardiac care is always available to the community.

Attendees at Thursday’s chamber luncheon will hear directly from the doctors themselves – including their experiences and hopes – as well as patient success stories. Make sure to stay after the luncheon, take a tour of the trees and feel the holiday spirit.

This luncheon will be a reservation-only event. Cost is $15 for chamber members and $20 for nonmembers. Registration can be done online and closes Friday at 5 p.m.

Event details

What: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce ‘Jubilee of Trees’ luncheon.

When: Thursday, Nov. 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

