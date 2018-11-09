March 20, 1953 – Oct. 31, 2018

Patricia A. Chaplin, 65, passed away Oct. 31, 2018. She was born March 20, 1953, in Bremerton, Washington, to Edgar and Melvina Chaplin.

She graduated class of ’72 at Norbonne High School in Harbor City, California, with 100 percent perfect attendance. She was very proud to tell you this!

Patty was a very sweet soul. Everyone she met would remember her. Patty had a gift to remember everyone’s birthday. That was one of the first things she would ask when meeting you.

She spent her free time with her sister Carole and taking care of her cat Louis. She loved playing bingo and word search. She also loved to play slot machines on Facebook. Patty loved dolphins and was finally able to swim with one in real life. This was one of her favorite memories! She loved animals, especially elephants and dolphins.

She is survived by her sister Carole Hewitt, her niece Diane (Brad) Murdock, her grandnieces Chantelle (Kody) Ortega and Karly Glanzman, grandnephew Justin Murdock, great-grandniece and great-grandnephew Rozlynn and Eden Glanzman.

She was proceeded in death by her parents Melvina and Edgar Chaplin, her brothers Leroy and George Collins, brother-in-law Boyd Hewitt, and nephew Ted Keener.

In lieu of a funeral, there will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Thank you to Intermountain Healthcare, especially Dr. Moon and nurse MJ for their kind and compassionate care for Patty in her final hours, as well as Spilsbury Mortuary.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

