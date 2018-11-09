Southern Utah weekend weather: It may be sunny outside, but don’t leave home without your jacket

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for the majority of southwestern Utah will include sunny skies. However, chilly weather can be expected due to a hazardous weather outlook for gusty northeast gap winds.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Lake Powell area weekend weather forecasts, including current warnings and advisories.

St. George

Friday

Sunny with a high of 64 and low of 35, with east-northeast winds of 6-8 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 64 and low of 35, with east winds of 7 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 58 and low of 32, with north winds of 8-13 mph.

Cedar City

Friday

Sunny with a high of 48 and low of 24, with east-northeast winds of 5-8 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 54 and low of 23, with southeast winds of 7-9 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 40 and low of 17, with west winds of 6-11 mph.

Zion National Park/Springdale

Friday

Sunny with a high of 55 and low of 23, with east winds of 11 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 55 and low of 25, with east winds of 9-11 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 48 and low of 21, with north winds of 14-21 mph.

Lake Powell/Bullfrog Basin/Halls Crossing

Friday

Sunny with a high of 56 and low of 32, with north winds of 5-10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 57 and low of 34, with south winds of 7 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 53 and low of 30, with north winds of 7-13 mph.

Weather warnings and advisories

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the western two thirds of Utah for gusty northeast gap winds, lasting into the start of next week. Gap winds are low-level winds that are associated with low areas of terrain.

Gusty northeast gap winds are expected to continue in the outlying areas of Washington County Friday and become strong again on Sunday.

Affected areas include Utah’s Dixie, Zion National Park, Glen Canyon Recreation Area and Lake Powell.

For more information on current weather conditions and advisories, go the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

