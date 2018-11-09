Springdale announces road closures ahead of Butch Cassidy Race

Written by Mori Kessler
November 9, 2018
Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE  Springdale officials recently announced road closures for Saturday morning for the annual Butch Cassidy 10k/5k Fun Run.

“The Butch Cassidy Race follows a scenic course along the Virgin River from Springdale to the historic Grafton ghost town,” according to the race information found on raceentry.com.

The race is a community event that raises money for the Grafton Heritage Partnership Project and other charitable causes.

The Grafton Heritage Partner Project consists of local, state and federal agencies and private groups that work together to restore and preserve the Grafton ghost town near Zion National Park.

According to a notice from the town, the following parts of state Route 9 and other roads will be closed for the event:

  • SR-9 will be closed from Springdale to Bridge Road from 8:45-10 a.m.
  • Bridge Road will be closed from 8:45-10:30 a.m.
  • Grafton Road will be closed from 8:45 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., or until all participants have arrived in Grafton.

No parking will be allowed in Grafton.

Course of the Butch Cassidy 10k/5k Fun Run set for Nov. 10, 2018 | Image courtesy of Google Maps / Town of Springdale, St. George News

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

594516,617950,632959

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mori Kessler Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction, often telling people go left while he is pointing right. Numbers greater than five also confuse him.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.