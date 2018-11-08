Convicted drug dealer arrested with 4 types of drugs in Washington City

A stock image shows a substance that appears similar to heroin in hypodermic needles and pills | Photo by Moussa81/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A convicted drug dealer was arrested in Washington City last month with a “significant amount” of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and pills, police said.

Kevin Eugene Coop, 35, of St. George, was pulled over for a traffic violation by police near Smith’s Marketplace in Washington City on Oct. 25, according to the probable cause statement. A Washington City Police officer spotted a glass marijuana pipe sitting in the center console cup holder, which prompted him to call an agent from the Washington County Drug Task Force.

When the officer from the task force arrived, the glass marijuana pipe was still in Coop’s cupholder, according to the probable cause statement. Coop was instructed to leave the pickup truck so officers could search the entire vehicle.

“(Officers) located a hard plastic case that contained a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, baggies and scales,” police said.

The plastic case had about three-quarters of an ounce of heroin in separate baggies, one ounce of meth and one ounce of marijuana, the responding task force officer estimated. Coop is also accused of having more of all three of the different types of drugs in his pockets when police searched his pants.

In a fanny pack Coop was wearing, police allegedly found between $3,000-$4,000 in cash.

Police officers also allegedly found phentermine hydrochloride pills and hypodermic syringes in the back of his pickup.

“Some of (the needles) were brand new and still in packaging, and others were loaded with clear and brown tar-like liquids suspected to be methamphetamine and heroin,” police said.

The total value of drugs allegedly found in Coop’s possession was about $1,100 in heroin, $450 in meth, $300 in marijuana and $300 in pills.

Coop was transported to the Purgatory Correctional Facility and charged with four felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a misdemeanor for using or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Coop was arrested at about 11 p.m. According to jail records, Coop was released from custody less then two hours later shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 26 after signing a promise to appear in court. His bail was set at $60,680 and was posted Wednesday, according to court records.

In 2013, Coop was found guilty five times for possessing controlled substances, plus once for possessing drugs with intent to distribute and once for a DUI – all in the same year.

He also was found guilty for trying to sell drugs within 1,000 feet of a school in 2010 when he was pulled over in his vehicle by police officers for a traffic violation near an elementary school in St. George.

Coop has several more charges that stretch back to 2002 in St. George for possessing drugs, selling drugs, assault and theft.

Coop’s next court appearance for his most recent case will be Dec. 3.

