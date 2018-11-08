Mesquite seeking donations, volunteers for annual community Thanksgiving dinner

Guests enjoying the annual community Thanksgiving dinner, Mesquite, Nev., date not specified | Photo courtesy of the city of Mesquite, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — The city of Mesquite is accepting food donations in preparation for its annual complimentary Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 21, and invites the community to join it for the holiday.

All residents of Mesquite, Bunkerville and the surrounding areas are invited to the free dinner, which will be held from noon to 6 p.m.

Hosted by the Mesquite Senior Center at 102 W. Old Mill Road, the meal is an opportunity to not only enjoy turkey, mashed potatoes and all of the trimmings but also to enjoy friends, neighbors, family and others in the community.

This free holiday meal is made possible by the generosity of businesses, organizations and individuals in the community through volunteering and donations. A variety of volunteer opportunities for individuals and whole families are available. Volunteer time slots are in one-hour blocks.

Monetary donations are accepted to purchase supplies or help cover the overall cost of the event. The senior center is also accepting in-kind donations. It cannot accept store-bought items, and all in-kind donations must be purchased through properly licensed commercial food vendors such as Sysco and US Foods.

Supplies needed include turkey, turkey gravy, yams, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pies, whipped topping, brown sugar, margarine, apple juice, coffee, decaf coffee, 1 percent milk, bottled water, compartment trays, pie plates, small to-go containers, three-compartment to-go containers, 8-ounce styrofoam cups, plastic silverware, foil pans and foil paper rolls.

Those interested in donating or volunteering can contact Krissy Thornton at kthornton@mesquitenv.gov, and those interested in making an in-kind donation should contact senior center head cook Leora Hillius at lhillius@mesquitenv.gov prior to placing an order.

For more information about this event or any other senior center program, please contact Griseyda Belalcazar, senior services supervisor, at gbelalcazar@mesquitenv.gov.

Event details:

What: Thanksgiving meal.

When: Nov. 21, noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Mesquite Senior Center, 102 W. Old Mill Road, Mesquite.

Admission: Free.

For more information email gbelalcazar@mesquitenv.gov.

