Driver runs stop sign; crash sends one person to Dixie Regional

The driver of the red SUV in the collision at the intersection of 350 North and 2450 East was cited by police for running a stop sign, St. George, Utah, Nov. 8, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Running a stop sign resulted in a collision at 350 North and 2450 East Wednesday evening that temporarily impeded traffic and sent one person to the hospital.

Around 6:10 p.m., a red SUV was westbound on 350 North while a white passenger car was northbound on 2450 East, St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said.

The white car collided with the SUV as it passed by 350 North. Police cited the SUV driver for running the stop sign at the intersection, Atkin said.

The collision blocked the middle and northbound lanes of 2450 East and blocked access to the east side of 350 North, resulting in lines of traffic being diverted onto the western portion of 350 North instead.

At one point traffic was permitted through the intersection a handful of cars at a time as the scene was investigated and eventually cleared by police and responding tow trucks that removed the vehicles by 7 p.m.

Though no major injuries were reported, at least one person involved in the collision was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance, Atkin said.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

629323,628180,614955