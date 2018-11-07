Norman L. Clemens

November 7, 2018

Feb. 19, 1944 – Nov. 3, 2018

Norman “Norm” L. Clemens passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2018, surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 19, 1944, in Oakland, California, to Norman and Dovey Clemens. The second of five children, Norm grew up in California.

After graduating high school, Norm joined the U.S. Air Force and served six years as an air rescue paramedic. He treasured spending time with his grandchildren, especially attending art shows with his granddaughter and watching his grandson play baseball. Norm took great pride in the cabin he built in Kolob and spent every possible moment there with friends and family.

Norm is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jeannette Clemens; his son and daughter-in-law Tim and Sherri Clemens; and his two grandchildren, Haleigh and Spencer Clemens.

Friends and family are invited to share condolences at Serenity Funeral Home online.

