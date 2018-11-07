Snow Canyon State Park to teach techniques for starting fires

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Snow Canyon State Park is holding a one-day “Playing With Fire” program to teach participants how to start a fire using different techniques for everything from camping trips to survival situations.

The program will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. and is free to the public. Anyone over age 10 is welcome to attend.

Park manager Kristen Comella will be instructing the program. Participants will learn several different-fire building techniques and how to use a variety of fire-starting tools.

Comella will primarily teach how to use a flint and steel and striker tools. The program is a hands-on learning experience and students will have the opportunity to try their hand at building and lighting a fire.

The program is designed for people who are simply interested in knowing how to start a fire for camping or recreational purposes as well as those who want to be prepared in case of an emergency situation.

Being able to start a fire is essential in survival situations, which is why it is important to be prepared for an emergency by knowing how to build and start a fire, as well as use the tools needed to do so, Comella said.

“Sometimes people find themselves in a situation where maybe they went hunting, or out hiking or camping and it might be necessary for them to be able to build a fire to survive in certain situations,” she said.

While it won’t be the main focus, they will briefly discuss fire safety during the program. Knowing where to build fires, how to contain them and put them out is an essential part of learning how to start fires.

Registration is required to attend the event and will begin Thursday. There are 25 spaces available and spots can be reserved by calling the park at 435-628-2255 or at the visitor center. The location of the program will be given upon registration.

Event details:

What: “Playing With Fire” program.

When: Nov. 10, 10 a.m.

Where: Snow Canyon State Park.

Admission: Free.

For more information call Snow Canyon State Park at 435-628-2255

