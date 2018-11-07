Advisory warns of stiff winds in Southern Utah

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a wind advisory, which is in effect Thursday from midnight to 10 p.m. The affected areas include Utah’s Dixie, Zion National Park, Washington and St. George. Winds are expected to gust up to 50 mph.

Shaded areas of this map denote those subject to a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service. Radar map generated at 3:20 p.m. MST, Nov. 7, 2018 | Image courtesy courtesy of the National Weather Service, St. George News | Click on image to enlarge

The strongest winds are expected along the Interstate 15 corridor from the town of Washington to the Iron County line, as well as along the Bull Valley and Beaver Dam mountains.

Those participating in outdoor activities should be prepared for strong wind gusts. Wind-sensitive operations may be impacted.

Winds are expected to strengthen overnight Wednesday and peak Thursday morning, but persisting into Thursday evening before decreasing. Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty cross winds that can make driving difficult.

