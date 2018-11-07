Feb. 8, 1930 – Nov. 2, 2018

Harold Leon Durrant passed away Nov. 2, 2018, in St. George, Utah.

Harold was born Feb. 8, 1930, in Smithfield, Utah, to Leon Alonzo and Mary Woodruff Durrant. He was the fourth of 11 children.

Harold married Mary Ellen Robinson June 28, 1956. They had three children. Harold and Mary later divorced. Harold married Bonita Terry June 5, 1969. They had three children.

Harold served honorably for eight years in the United States Navy. He was the radioman on theUSS Naifeh, where he learned Morse code.

Harold served faithfully in many different capacities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a strong testimony of our savior Jesus Christ and loved helping and serving those around him. Harold and his wife Bonnie served a Member Locator mission for the church. He was a caring and compassionate man who was willing to give of himself and of his means to help someone in need. Harold loved his family and enjoyed spending time them.

Harold was a graduate of Brigham Young University. He was a true BYU fan. He loved watching BYU football games.

Harold retired from his employment with the state of Utah as a social services employee.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Mary Durrant; six sisters, Helen Adams, Aletha Lee, Marjorie Robinson, Norene Robinson, Thelma Sharp, Carol Rader; one brother, Ernest Durrant; his wife, Bonnie Durrant; his son, Royce Durrant; and his granddaughter, Kenna Durrant.

Harold is survived by one sister, Marilyn Cox; two brothers, Wendall Durrant and Don Durrant; his children, Scott (Nancy) Durrant, Hollee (David) Crowley, Spencer (Nancy) Durrant, Paul (Jamie) Durrant, Loraine (Joel) Pullan, and 17 grandchildren.

The family of Harold would like the thank all who helped take care of his needs at The Retreat at Sunriver. Harold was a resident there for several years, and his family is grateful for the care he received.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m., at the St. George Main Street Chapel, 166 S. Main St., St. George.

There will be a viewing Friday, Nov. 9, from 5-7 p.m., at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St. and prior to services on Saturday, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the church.

Interment will take place in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.