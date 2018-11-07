Dorothy Richardson Knudson

November 7, 2018

July 10, 1927 – Nov. 2, 2018

Dorothy Richardson Knudson, 91, passed away Nov. 2, 2018. She was born July 10, 1927, in Salt Lake City. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry George Richardson and Jean Williams Richardson, her husband Charles Bassett Knudson, and her sisters Susan, Jean and Martha, and brothers Henry Jr. and Dow. She is survived by her 14 children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she always welcomed with kindness, love and a cookie.

Dorothy was fiercely devoted to her religion and was a beloved member of the community where she lived. She touched the hearts and lives of thousands through more than 45 years as an educator serving in the local school systems, earning her the accolade from a colleague, “She was so capable, gracious, dedicated and talented. The sun never sets on the love and example of a precious mother and friend.”

Dorothy was well educated and believed in keeping her mind active through the continual acquisition of knowledge. She maintained high standards for herself and served as a role model of grace, dignity and the proper use of the English language. Her diligent service to the community and her faithful devotion to her church continued through the remainder of her life.

Funeral services

  • Services for Dorothy will be held at the Centennial Park Chapel at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11.
  • A public viewing will be held at 1705 S. Taylor Court, Centennial Park, Arizona, on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 6-9 p.m., and on Sunday, Nov. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.

