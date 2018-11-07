Driver seriously injured when pickup slams into flatbed trailer of semi on I-15

Written by Cody Blowers
November 7, 2018
Nissan pickup truck is destroyed when it collides with the flatbed trailer of a semi on I-15 northbound near mile marker 35, Washington County, Utah, Nov. 6. 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two drivers escaped possible fatal injuries when a pickup truck slammed into the flatbed trailer of a semitractor-trailer parked on the shoulder of Interstate 15 Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 8 p.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a crash on I-15 northbound near mile marker 35 near Kanarraville involving a Freightliner pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with drywall and a Nissan pickup truck.

Intermountain Life Flight was also launched when dispatch was alerted to the seriousness of the crash, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Larry Mower said.

“We were initially told it as a possible fatal,” he said, “and by the extent of the damage to the pickup truck it’s understandable why it came that way.”

The driver of the Nissan was seriously injured, Mower said, and was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ground ambulance in serious but stable condition.

The incident started when the driveline of the semi failed near northbound I-15 mile marker 35, and the driver pulled off the interstate onto the right shoulder, which left the trailer partially blocking the right lane. The driver got out of the truck to set up safety triangles around the trailer to warn passing motorists that the lane was blocked.

However, before all of the safety triangles could be placed, the Nissan pickup truck slammed into the flatbed trailer.

“That area is pretty dark, so the driver may not have been able to see the blockage until they were right up on it,” UHP Trooper Colton Freckleton said.

The semi driver was able to get out of the way in time and was uninjured during the crash.

Two of the three lanes were closed to allow responders to tend to the scene, while the left lane remained open for traffic. Shortly before 9 p.m., all lanes were reopened, according to a UDOT alert.

The Nissan was destroyed in the crash and was subsequently towed from the scene, while the flatbed trailer sustained minimal damage.

The incident is still under investigation.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

 

  • Carpe Diem November 7, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    Oh that’s a tough one! The trailer hit too high for the airbags to go off, I think. And how often does the drive train fail, seems rare to me.

