Brigham Road is scene of 3-vehicle crash and chaos

Gold Cross Ambulance arrives to transport a passenger to the hospital after crash on Brigham Road and Hidden Valley Drive, St. George, Utah, Nov. 7, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — One teen was transported to the hospital and three vehicles were damaged when a driver failed to yield on Brigham Road during heavy morning traffic that left a chaotic scene Wednesday – just minutes before classes opened at nearby schools.

A few minutes after 8 a.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of East Brigham Road and South Hidden Valley Drive involving a white Mazda minivan, a white Ford Edge and a gold Toyota Highlander.

Officers found both the Ford and the Mazda blocking three lanes, two on Hidden Valley Drive and one eastbound lane of Brigham Road, St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said.

Two occupants were seen leaving on foot immediately after the crash occurred, only to return minutes later, according to multiple witnesses at the scene.

Atkin confirmed that two of the parties returned to the scene requesting medical, but had no information as to why the parties left.

A passenger in the Mazda sustained minor injuries in the crash and was later transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

At the time of the crash, the Ford heading west on Brigham Road was stopped in the center lane waiting to turn left heading south on Hidden Valley Drive.

Meanwhile, the Mazda was heading east on Brigham Road and struck the Ford as it pulled out into the intersection to make the turn. The impact spun both vehicles around and pushed the Mazda into the side of the Highlander that was stopped in the northbound lane of Hidden Valley Drive.

“The Mazda had the right-of-way as it went through the intersection,” Atkin said.

The Ford and the Mazda sustained extensive damage during the crash and were subsequently towed from the scene, Atkin said, while the driver of the Ford was later cited for failing to yield on a left turn.

“We go to so many crashes where a driver fails to yield, honestly,” Akin said. “It’s not that hard; just be patient and wait until traffic clears before making a left-hand turn.”

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

