TGIF Show: Veterans Day weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Written by Andrew Pinckney
November 7, 2018

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video top of this listing.

Weekend events | Nov. 9 – Nov. 12

Veterans Day observances

  • Friday, 8:15 | Veterans Program | Location: Dixie Montessori Academy, 1160 N. 645 West, Washington.
  • Friday, 8:45 a.m. | Hero Day Flag Ceremony | Location: Sunset Elementary, 495 Westridge Drive, St. George.
  • Friday, 9:15 a.m. | Veterans Day Assembly | Location: Hurricane Elementary, 948 W. 325 North, Hurricane.
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Dixie State University – Benefits Success Center Veterans Day Memorial |Location: Encampment Mall, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Veterans Day Fly-in  | Location: Remote Possibilities RC Club, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Holiday Craft Fair & Bake Sale | Location:  New Promise Lutheran Church, 244 Valley View Drive, St George.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. | Flag raising event at Washington City Veterans Park |Location: 75 E. Telegraph St., Washington.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. | U.S. Marine Corps 243 Birthday | Location: Sun River Ballroom, 4275 S. Country Club Drive, St. George. For more information, contact William Fortune at 435-238-7708.
  • Saturday, 2 p.m. | Flag Presentation at The Meadows | Location: 950 S, 400 East, St. George.
  • Sunday, 9 a.m. | Washington City Museum | Location: 25 E. Telegraph St., Washington.
  • Sunday, 11:11 a.m. | Veterans Day Parade | Location: Telegraph St., Washington City.
  • Sunday, 7 p.m. | Veterans Day Concert at the St. George Tabernacle | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
  • Sunday, all day | Free National Park Entrance Day | Location: All National Parks.
  • Sunday, all day | 1000 Flags over Mesquite | Location: 100 W. Old Mill Road, Mesquite.
  • Monday, 9 a.m. | Veterans Day Ceremony – Santa Clara Elementary | Location: At the flagpole, 2950 Crestview Drive, Santa Clara.
  • Monday, 9 a.m. | Veterans Day Ceremony at Sun River Veterans Honor Park | Location:  1390 Morane Manor Drive, St. George.
  • Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | SUU’s Annual Veterans Day Observance Program | Location: Sharwan Smith Student Center, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Family

  • Friday, 9 a.m. | Toddler Time | Admission: $9 | Location: House of Jump, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, 5 p.m. to 11 a.m. | Winter Coat Drive/Exchange | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Montessori Academy, 1160 N. 645 West, Washington.
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Fun Home | Admission: $7-15 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 195 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. | Holiday Market | Admission: $10 for booths | Location: 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Celebrating Families Through Adoption | Admission: Free | Location: 400 S.Washington Fields Road, Washington.
  • Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Family Day | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.

Food/vendors/crafts

  • Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Arts & Crafts Fair | Admission: Free | Location: 245 N. 200 West, St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. | Time Out For Women | Admission: $34-84 | Location: Dixie Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Holiday Bazaar Craft and Bake Sale | Admission: Free | Location: New Promise Lutheran Church, 244 S. Valley View Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. | Tea Tasting | Admission: Free | Location: 237 N. Bluff St., St. George.

Music

Nightlife/social

Outdoor/active/sporting

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

Email: apinckney@stgnews.com

Twitter:  @STGnews 

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.