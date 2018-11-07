TGIF Show: Veterans Day weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | Nov. 9 – Nov. 12

Veterans Day observances

Friday, 8:15 | Veterans Program | Location: Dixie Montessori Academy, 1160 N. 645 West, Washington.

Friday, 8:45 a.m. | Hero Day Flag Ceremony | Location: Sunset Elementary, 495 Westridge Drive, St. George.

Friday, 9:15 a.m. | Veterans Day Assembly | Location: Hurricane Elementary, 948 W. 325 North, Hurricane.

Friday, 11 a.m. | Dixie State University – Benefits Success Center Veterans Day Memorial |Location: Encampment Mall, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Veterans Day Fly-in | Location: Remote Possibilities RC Club, St. George.

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Holiday Craft Fair & Bake Sale | Location: New Promise Lutheran Church, 244 Valley View Drive, St George.

Saturday, 9 a.m. | Flag raising event at Washington City Veterans Park |Location: 75 E. Telegraph St., Washington.

Saturday, 9 a.m. | St. George. For more information, contact William Fortune at 435-238-7708 U.S. Marine Corps 243 Birthday | Location: Sun River Ballroom, 4275 S. Country Club Drive,

Saturday, 2 p.m. | Flag Presentation at The Meadows | Location: 950 S, 400 East, St. George.

Sunday, 9 a.m. | Washington City Museum | Location: 25 E. Telegraph St., Washington.

Sunday, 11:11 a.m. | Veterans Day Parade | Location: Telegraph St., Washington City.

Sunday, 7 p.m. | Veterans Day Concert at the St. George Tabernacle | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.

Sunday, all day | Free National Park Entrance Day | Location: All National Parks.

Sunday, all day | 1000 Flags over Mesquite | Location: 100 W. Old Mill Road, Mesquite.

Monday, 9 a.m. | Veterans Day Ceremony – Santa Clara Elementary | Location: At the flagpole, 2950 Crestview Drive, Santa Clara.

Monday, 9 a.m. | Veterans Day Ceremony at Sun River Veterans Honor Park | Location: 1390 Morane Manor Drive, St. George.

Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | SUU’s Annual Veterans Day Observance Program | Location: Sharwan Smith Student Center, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.

