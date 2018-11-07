TGIF Show: Veterans Day weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video top of this listing.
Weekend events | Nov. 9 – Nov. 12
Veterans Day observances
- Friday, 8:15 | Veterans Program | Location: Dixie Montessori Academy, 1160 N. 645 West, Washington.
- Friday, 8:45 a.m. | Hero Day Flag Ceremony | Location: Sunset Elementary, 495 Westridge Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 9:15 a.m. | Veterans Day Assembly | Location: Hurricane Elementary, 948 W. 325 North, Hurricane.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Dixie State University – Benefits Success Center Veterans Day Memorial |Location: Encampment Mall, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Veterans Day Fly-in | Location: Remote Possibilities RC Club, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Holiday Craft Fair & Bake Sale | Location: New Promise Lutheran Church, 244 Valley View Drive, St George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Flag raising event at Washington City Veterans Park |Location: 75 E. Telegraph St., Washington.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | U.S. Marine Corps 243 Birthday | Location: Sun River Ballroom, 4275 S. Country Club Drive, St. George. For more information, contact William Fortune at 435-238-7708.
- Saturday, 2 p.m. | Flag Presentation at The Meadows | Location: 950 S, 400 East, St. George.
- Sunday, 9 a.m. | Washington City Museum | Location: 25 E. Telegraph St., Washington.
- Sunday, 11:11 a.m. | Veterans Day Parade | Location: Telegraph St., Washington City.
- Sunday, 7 p.m. | Veterans Day Concert at the St. George Tabernacle | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Sunday, all day | Free National Park Entrance Day | Location: All National Parks.
- Sunday, all day | 1000 Flags over Mesquite | Location: 100 W. Old Mill Road, Mesquite.
- Monday, 9 a.m. | Veterans Day Ceremony – Santa Clara Elementary | Location: At the flagpole, 2950 Crestview Drive, Santa Clara.
- Monday, 9 a.m. | Veterans Day Ceremony at Sun River Veterans Honor Park | Location: 1390 Morane Manor Drive, St. George.
- Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | SUU’s Annual Veterans Day Observance Program | Location: Sharwan Smith Student Center, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. | Art Exhibit: Southern Utah Watercolor Society | Admission: Free | Location: 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. | Zion Plein Air Art Invitational | Admission: Free with park entry | Location: Various locations, Zion National Park, Springdale.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Basic Drawing Class | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday 3-5 p.m. | Paint Nite – Adults Only | Admission: Sold out | Location: 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 6-8:30 p.m. | Paint Nite – Adults Only at Cedar City Elks | Admission: $45 | Location: Cedar City Elks Lodge, 111 E. 200 North, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 7 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. | Southern Utah Code Camp 2018 | Admission: $10 | Location: Gardner Center Ballroom, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. | Southern Utah Safety Conference | Admission: $75 | Location: Dixie Tech, 610 S. Tech Ridge Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Natural Horsemanship Clinic | Admission: $350 | Location: J-N-A Roping & Stables, 3095 E. Washington Dam Road, Washington.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Give It A Whirl- Wheel thrown pottery | Admission: $30 per person | Location: The Tilted Kiln, 215 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday-Monday, various times | Color Country Model Railroad Tour | Admission: Free | Locations: Various (see link).
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | 2018 SUPIC Heatlth Fair | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Saturday, 3-4:45 p.m. | Learn the Ropes: Rope wall workshop | Admission: $12 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 473 N. 200 West Suite No. 1, Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Book launch of Julie Wright’s “Lies, Love, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s” | Location: The Book Bungalow, 94 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Docutah screens “Into the Night: Portraits of Life & Death” | Location: Eccles Main Stage, 233 S. Main St., St George.
- Friday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Alice in Wonderland | Admission: $10, $1 with student ID | Location: DSU, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Genesis 2.0 | Red Rock Film Festival | Admission: $10 | Location: Beverly Taylor Sorenson Center for the Arts, 195 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Starlight Express | Admission: $6-10 | Location: Dixie High School, 350 E. 700 South, St. George.
Family
- Friday, 9 a.m. | Toddler Time | Admission: $9 | Location: House of Jump, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 5 p.m. to 11 a.m. | Winter Coat Drive/Exchange | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Montessori Academy, 1160 N. 645 West, Washington.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Fun Home | Admission: $7-15 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 195 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Holiday Market | Admission: $10 for booths | Location: 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Celebrating Families Through Adoption | Admission: Free | Location: 400 S.Washington Fields Road, Washington.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Family Day | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Food/vendors/crafts
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Arts & Crafts Fair | Admission: Free | Location: 245 N. 200 West, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. | Time Out For Women | Admission: $34-84 | Location: Dixie Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Holiday Bazaar Craft and Bake Sale | Admission: Free | Location: New Promise Lutheran Church, 244 S. Valley View Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Tea Tasting | Admission: Free | Location: 237 N. Bluff St., St. George.
Music
- Friday, 7 p.m. | St. George Chamber Singers | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Serpentine Fire | Admission: $15 | Location: Casablanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Acoustic Show.Peekaboo Kitchen | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Music with Nick Adams | Admission: Free | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Mickey Utley | Admission: Free | Location: River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Sucker Punch and Reality Check Live at Toadz | Admission: $5 | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, noon | Organ Concert by Geoffrey Meyer | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | An evening of music with Lex De Azevedo | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Reverend Red and MFTC | Admission: Free | Zion Brewery, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Music with Halogyns | Admission: Free | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Country Artists Tribute Show | Admission: $15 | Location: Casablanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Sunday, 7 p.m. | The St. George Interfaith Choir and Zion’s Brass Quartet | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Rockin at the Falls | Admission: Free | Location: Falls Event Center, 170 S. Mall Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Moms’ Night Out at Red Fort Cuisine of India | Admission: Free | Location: Red Fort Cuisine of India, 148 S. 1470 East, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Friday Karaoke | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Cedar City’s Hottest Friday Night Party with DJ Janelle | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Identity Crisis the Band – Music On The Patio | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Second Saturday Swing Dance – November | Admission: $6 | Location: 865 E. 100 South, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | SxS Adventure Rally | Yamaha Demos & More | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow, 3351 Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
- Friday, 10-11:30 a.m. | Boys Chase Girls | Admission: Free | Location: Crosby Family Confluence Park, 1850 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Southern Utah Volleyball vs Northern Colorado | Admission: $3-5 | Location: America First Event Center, 351 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. | UTSleepOut2018 in Southern Utah | Admission: $100-250 | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Mall Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday | 2018 Southern Utah Yoga Fest | Admission: $45-95 | Location: WellFit Zion, 871 W. Canyon View Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 6-7 a.m. | GRANOGI Yoga Hike – Southern Utah Yoga Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Granogi, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Help End Hunger-One Step at a Time! | Admission: Donations | Location: Center for Spiritual Living, 908 N. 1400 West. St. George.
- Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | Southern Utah Football vs Weber State | Admission: $7-22 | Location: 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Email: apinckney@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.