News LIVE: Southern Utah 2018 election results

ST. GEORGE — Results from the 2018 election in Washington County and across Utah are starting to trickle in after thousands of voters mailed their ballots in and flocked to the polls Tuesday.

Election results will be posted below and will be updated as new results come in. Winners will be listed first, followed by the rest of the candidates with their vote counts.

U.S. Senate

Projected winner: Mitt Romney

Mitt Romney, Republican 351,771 votes (61 percent) in Utah 29,926 votes (71 percent) in Washington County (Unreported) votes in Iron County

Jenny Wilson, Democrat 190,991 votes (33 percent) in Utah 8,354 votes (20 percent) in Washington County (Unreported) votes in Iron County

Craig Bowden, Libertarian 10,767 votes (2 percent) votes in Utah 12,607 votes (2 percent) in Washington County (Unreported) votes in Iron County

Reed McCandless, Independent American 4,978 votes (1 percent) in Utah 5,836 votes (1 percent) in Washington County (Unreported) votes in Iron County

Tim Aalders, Constitution 14,576 votes (2 percent) in Utah 2,155 votes (5 percent) in Washington County (Unreported) votes in Iron County



Utah’s 2nd Congressional District

Projected winner: Chris Stewart

Chris Stewart, Republican 92,894 votes (55 percent) in Utah 30,917 votes (74 percent) in Washington County (Unreported) votes in Iron County

Shireen Ghorbani, Democrat 68,503 votes (40 percent) in Utah 9,203 votes (22 percent) in Washington County (Unreported) votes in Iron County

Jeffrey Whipple, Libertarian 5,108 votes (4 percent) in Utah 1861 votes (4 percent) in Washington County (Unreported) votes in Iron County



Utah House District 71

Projected winner: Brad Last

Brad Last, Republican 6,528 votes (76 percent)

Chuck Goode, Democrat 2056 votes (24 percent)



Utah House District 72

Projected winner:

Rex Shipp, Republican (Unreported) votes

Zeno Parry, Democrat (Unreported) votes

Barry Short, Libertarian (Unreported) votes



Utah House District 73

Projected winner: Phil Lyman

Phil Lyman, Republican 3,082 votes (73 percent)

Marsha Holland, unaffiliated 1,116 votes (23 percent)



Utah House District 74

Projected winner: V. Lowry Snow

V. Lowry Snow, Republican 9,631 votes (77 percent)

Daniel Holloway, Libertarian 2,861 votes (23 percent)



Utah House District 75

Projected winner: Walt Brooks

Walt Brooks, Republican 6,681 votes (80 percent)

Keith Kelsch, Independent American 859 votes (10 percent)

Michael Gardner, Libertarian 780 votes (9 percent)



Utah Senate District 28

Projected winner: Evan Vickers

Evan Vickers, Republican 1,663 votes (86 percent)

Mark Chambers, Democrat 251 votes (13 percent)



Washington County Commission Seat A

Projected winner: Gil Almquist

Gil Almquist, Republican 31,081 votes (75 percent)

Robert Ford, Democrat 10,365 votes (25 percent)



Proposition 2

Projected winner:

For 318,097 votes (55 percent) in Utah 18,237 votes (44 percent) in Washington County (Unreported) votes in Iron County



Against 268,108 votes (46 percent) in Utah 23,251 votes (56 percent) in Washington County (Unreported) votes in Iron County



Proposition 3

Projected winner:

For 292,802 votes (56 percent) in Utah 18,658 votes (45 percent) in Washington County (Unreported) votes in Iron County



Against 230,231 votes (44 percent) in Utah 22,407 votes (54 percent) in Washington County (Unreported) votes in Iron County



Proposition 4

Projected winner:

For 267,700 votes (52 percent) in Utah 16,190 votes (40 percent) in Washington County (Unreported) votes in Iron County



Against 245,767 votes (47 percent) in Utah 24,047 votes (60 percent)in Washington County (Unreported) votes in Iron County



Washington County School District Special Bond

Projected winner:

For 20,411 votes (50.3 percent)

Against 20,179 votes (49.7 percent)



