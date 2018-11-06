News LIVE: Southern Utah 2018 election results

ST. GEORGE — Results from the 2018 election in Washington County and across Utah are starting to trickle in after thousands of voters mailed their ballots in and flocked to the polls Tuesday.
Election results will be posted below and will be updated as new results come in. Winners will be listed first, followed by the rest of the candidates with their vote counts.
U.S. Senate
Projected winner: Mitt Romney
- Mitt Romney, Republican
- 351,771 votes (61 percent) in Utah
- 29,926 votes (71 percent) in Washington County
- (Unreported) votes in Iron County
- Jenny Wilson, Democrat
- 190,991 votes (33 percent) in Utah
- 8,354 votes (20 percent) in Washington County
- (Unreported) votes in Iron County
- Craig Bowden, Libertarian
- 10,767 votes (2 percent) votes in Utah
- 12,607 votes (2 percent) in Washington County
- (Unreported) votes in Iron County
- Reed McCandless, Independent American
- 4,978 votes (1 percent) in Utah
- 5,836 votes (1 percent) in Washington County
- (Unreported) votes in Iron County
- Tim Aalders, Constitution
- 14,576 votes (2 percent) in Utah
- 2,155 votes (5 percent) in Washington County
- (Unreported) votes in Iron County
Utah’s 2nd Congressional District
Projected winner: Chris Stewart
- Chris Stewart, Republican
- 92,894 votes (55 percent) in Utah
- 30,917 votes (74 percent) in Washington County
- (Unreported) votes in Iron County
- Shireen Ghorbani, Democrat
- 68,503 votes (40 percent) in Utah
- 9,203 votes (22 percent) in Washington County
- (Unreported) votes in Iron County
- Jeffrey Whipple, Libertarian
- 5,108 votes (4 percent) in Utah
- 1861 votes (4 percent) in Washington County
- (Unreported) votes in Iron County
Utah House District 71
Projected winner: Brad Last
- Brad Last, Republican
- 6,528 votes (76 percent)
- Chuck Goode, Democrat
- 2056 votes (24 percent)
Utah House District 72
Projected winner:
- Rex Shipp, Republican
- (Unreported) votes
- Zeno Parry, Democrat
- (Unreported) votes
- Barry Short, Libertarian
- (Unreported) votes
Utah House District 73
Projected winner: Phil Lyman
- Phil Lyman, Republican
- 3,082 votes (73 percent)
- Marsha Holland, unaffiliated
- 1,116 votes (23 percent)
Utah House District 74
Projected winner: V. Lowry Snow
- V. Lowry Snow, Republican
- 9,631 votes (77 percent)
- Daniel Holloway, Libertarian
- 2,861 votes (23 percent)
Utah House District 75
Projected winner: Walt Brooks
- Walt Brooks, Republican
- 6,681 votes (80 percent)
- Keith Kelsch, Independent American
- 859 votes (10 percent)
- Michael Gardner, Libertarian
- 780 votes (9 percent)
Utah Senate District 28
Projected winner: Evan Vickers
- Evan Vickers, Republican
- 1,663 votes (86 percent)
- Mark Chambers, Democrat
- 251 votes (13 percent)
Washington County Commission Seat A
Projected winner: Gil Almquist
- Gil Almquist, Republican
- 31,081 votes (75 percent)
- Robert Ford, Democrat
- 10,365 votes (25 percent)
Proposition 2
Projected winner:
- For
- 318,097 votes (55 percent) in Utah
- 18,237 votes (44 percent) in Washington County
- (Unreported) votes in Iron County
- Against
- 268,108 votes (46 percent) in Utah
- 23,251 votes (56 percent) in Washington County
- (Unreported) votes in Iron County
Proposition 3
Projected winner:
- For
- 292,802 votes (56 percent) in Utah
- 18,658 votes (45 percent) in Washington County
- (Unreported) votes in Iron County
- Against
- 230,231 votes (44 percent) in Utah
- 22,407 votes (54 percent) in Washington County
- (Unreported) votes in Iron County
Proposition 4
Projected winner:
- For
- 267,700 votes (52 percent) in Utah
- 16,190 votes (40 percent) in Washington County
- (Unreported) votes in Iron County
- Against
- 245,767 votes (47 percent) in Utah
- 24,047 votes (60 percent)in Washington County
- (Unreported) votes in Iron County
Washington County School District Special Bond
Projected winner:
- For
- 20,411 votes (50.3 percent)
- Against
- 20,179 votes (49.7 percent)
1 Comment
PROP 2 PASSES!!!!
That makes two states that I have lived in and voted for medical marijuana. The first being California’s Prop 215.
This is not only a victory for patients statewide but a victory for COMMON SENSE AND DECENCY.
Way to go Utah!