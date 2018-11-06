Roland Gubler Orton

Aug. 4, 1944 – Oct. 30, 2018

Roland Orton, age 74, passed away Oct. 30, 2018, in St. George, Utah, after his courageous battle with Alzheimer’s and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

He was born in Cedar City, Utah, on Aug. 4, 1944, to Harold Done and Mary Elco Orton. He was the second oldest of seven children.

Although his life was short lived, Roland accomplished many things: He served his country, he was a skilled boilermaker and a golden gloves boxer. But if you ask him, his greatest joy was his family. Roland will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

He will be greeted with open arms by his parents and his brother Harold Orton Jr., and all of the loved ones who passed before him. Roland is survived by his wife, Mary Katherine Orton, his children, Nanette Bowers, Stephanie Orton Peterson and Gregg Roland Orton, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Gloria Cummins, Vicki Davis, Tamara Robertson, Kirk Orton and Kelvin Orton.

Funeral services

A celebration of life will be held Friday, Nov. 9, at the Far West Chapel, 320 N. 3400 West in Hurricane, Utah.

at the Far West Chapel, 320 N. 3400 West in Hurricane, Utah. The viewing will be from 9:30-11 a.m. , followed by the funeral service from 11 a.m. to noon.

, followed by the funeral service from 11 a.m. to noon. Interment will take place at 1 p.m., on Nov. 9, at the Hurricane City Cemetery.