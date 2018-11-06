Salmonella outbreak may be linked to Duncan Hines cake mixes

Composite image, St. George News

CHICAGO — Conagra Brands is collaborating with health officials after salmonella was found in a retail sample of Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix that may be linked to a salmonella outbreak being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration, according to a statement from the company that is posted on the FDA website.

While it has not been definitively concluded that the product is linked to the outbreak and the investigation is still ongoing, Conagra has decided to voluntarily recall the specific Duncan Hines Classic White and three other varieties – Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti and Classic Yellow – made during the same time period out of an abundance of caution.

Some media outlets are reporting the recall affects 2.4 million boxes of cake mix.

Five occurrences of illnesses due to salmonella are being researched by CDC and FDA as part of this investigation.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Several of the individuals reported consuming a cake mix at some point prior to becoming ill, and some may have consumed the products raw and not baked. Consumers are reminded not to consume any raw batter. Cake mixes and batter can be made with ingredients such as eggs or flour that can carry risks of bacteria that are rendered harmless by baking, frying or boiling.

Consumers are reminded to wash their hands, work surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw batter products, to follow baking instructions and to never eat raw batter.

The products covered by this recall were distributed for retail sale in the U.S. and limited international exports; the specific product information is listed below.

Duncan Hines Classic White Cake 15.25 ounces

Product UPC 644209307500.

“Best if used by” date located on top of box: MAR 7 2019, MAR 8 2019, MAR 9 2019, MAR 10 2019, MAR 12 2019, MAR 13 2019.

Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake 15.25 ounces

Product UPC 644209307494.

“Best if used by” date located on top of box: MAR 9 2019, MAR 10 2019, MAR 12 2019, MAR 13 2019.

Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake 15.25 ounces

Product UPC 644209307593.

“Best if used by” date located on top of box: MAR 7 2019, MAR 8 2019, MAR 9 2019.

Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake 15.25 ounces

Product UPC 644209414550.

“Best if used by” date located on top of box: MAR 12 2019, MAR 13 2019.

Consumers who have purchased these items are advised not to consume them and to return them to the store where purchased.

Conagra Brands is cooperating with the FDA on this recall and is working with customers to ensure the packages are removed from store shelves and are no longer distributed.

Consumers with questions should call 888-299-7646, open 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday, or visit the Duncan Hines website.

