Mesquite Police arrest 2 for alleged burglary of department store

ST. GEORGE — Mesquite Police arrested two women accused of burglarizing a department store last week.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, police officers responded to a possible theft in progress at the store, according a press release issued Monday by the Mesquite Police.

Officers found one of the suspects in the store parking lot, while another fled on foot and was found soon after hiding near Interstate 15.

Both women were found to have multiple stolen items on them, as well as burglary tools and drugs, according to the press release.

Connie Baeza, 65, of Las Vegas, was arrested and charged with felonies for burglary and drug possession that included meth and heroin, as well as misdemeanors for the possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia.

Adriana Rodriguez-Hernandez, 28, of Henderson, Nevada, was arrested and charged with felonies for burglary, possessing stolen property and drug possession that included meth and heroin, as well as a misdemeanor for the drug paraphernalia.

