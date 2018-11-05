Man stabbed during early-morning fight at St. George apartment

St. George Police officers arrest Michael Sean Calderon, 21, of St. George, who's accused of stabbing a man at an apartment complex on Riverside Drive in St. George, Utah, Nov. 5, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was stabbed on his front porch by another man who came to make some demands early Monday morning.

The altercation started when a woman wanted some items from her boyfriend’s apartment in a complex on Riverside Drive, St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said. When the boyfriend and his mother wouldn’t help the woman retrieve her items because of how early in the morning it was, the woman called two of her friends to help her out.

Michael Sean Calderon, 21, of St. George, and Amanda Gonzales, of St. George, were the two friends who arrived at the man’s apartment at about 6:30 a.m., Atkin said. The group started fighting on the porch when Calderon took out a 5-7 inch blade and stabbed the man in his right thigh.

After the stabbing, the injured man stopped the suspect from leaving the scene.

“The victim had to hold on to (Calderon) and helped detain him for us until we could arrive,” Atkin said.

Police arrested and charged Calderon for using a weapon in an aggravated assault.

Gonzales was also arrested and charged with giving false information to police and having an open container of alcohol. Police had been looking for Gonzales recently and her charges were unrelated to the stabbing incident, Atkin said.

The man who was stabbed refused medical support at the scene and later transported himself to Dixie Regional Medical Hospital.

According to court documents, Calderon’s first run-in with the law in Utah was Oct. 21 – exactly one week before his 21st birthday. In that case, he is accused of being unconscious on the side of a road in St. George after drinking too much alcohol. He then tried to fight with the police officer who arrived to arrest him, according to the probable cause statement.

When Calderon was transported to the hospital by police Oct. 21, he started screaming and using racial slurs before kicking the police officer’s head, according to the probable cause statement.

“Michael was bragging about how he kicked me in the head,” wrote the responding officer in the probable cause statement.

In the Oct. 21 case, Calderon faces charges for intoxication, consuming alcohol as a minor, assaulting a police officer, disorderly conduct and threat of violence. He was released from Purgatory Correctional Facility two days later after posting bond.

He’s now back in custody at Purgatory Correctional Facility for the alleged stabbing with a $5,000 bail. Gonzales is being held on a $2,110 bail for her charges.

