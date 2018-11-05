Interfaith Council invites community to ‘CROP Walk’ to help feed hungry

In this file photo, a volunteer server helps build a plate for an attendee of the "Sunday Feast" at Solomon's Porch held weekly in St. George. Money raised by the St. George Interfaith Council’s annual "CROP Walk" goes to help support the program. | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A faith group is asking the Southern Utah community to “walk a few miles in someone else’s shoes.”

The St. George Interfaith Council invites the community to join their neighbors at the 9th annual “CROP Walk” Saturday morning. The walk starts at Larkspur Park and continues on trails in St. George for up to 6 miles, representing the average distance people in third-world countries walk each day to get food and water and go to work.

The CROP Walk, which stands for “Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty,” is a major service project for many St. George-area churches, creating an opportunity for members of all churches to serve with neighbors of other faiths.

Each year the CROP Walk raises $6,000-plus to help support the weekly “Sunday Feast” at Solomon’s Porch and to feed hungry people throughout the world.

Everyone is invited, whether they wish to donate, walk the 6 miles or just mingle. Four churches will have refreshment tables along the CROP Walk route.

“Our St. George CROP Walkers are the best-fed hunger walkers in America,” the Interfaith Council said in a press release.

For 10 years the St. George Interfaith Council has provided a forum for leaders of 22 area churches to work together to foster harmony and friendship in the community.

Event details

What: St. George Interfaith Council’s 9th annual “CROP Walk.”

When: Saturday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m.

Where: Larkspur Park at the corner of Fort Pierce Drive and Larkspur Road in Bloomington Hills (map link).

Details: For more information, contact Tim Martin at 435 862-2902 or prestim@aol.com.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews