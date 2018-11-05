Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

On the campaign trail, Mitt Romney shakes hands during the Lone Peak High School against Davis High School football game in Highland, Utah, Nov. 2, 2018 | Associated Press photo by Rick Bowmer, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 20-21.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney is stumping for fellow Republican candidates as he sails toward a likely victory Tuesday in the race for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah and a return to public office.

While he’s largely avoided direct criticism of President Donald Trump since a scathing speech in 2016, Romney has said he would speak out on significant issues.

ST. GEORGE – Earlier this year, a vehicle occupied by two emergency dispatchers collided with a deer on state Route 18 in Washington County, an area identified by the Utah Highway Patrol as a “hot spot” potential for deer-crossing activity.

While the two dispatchers were able to walk away from the collision unharmed, it is estimated that 150 people across the country are killed in deer-versus-vehicle collisions annually, and tens of thousands of others are injured, according to data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety cited by AAA.

ST. GEORGE — A Cedar City man whose crimes police say span from coast to coast was arrested Thursday after facial recognition software alerted special agents with the Utah Driver License Division to the defendant’s alleged illegal activities.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — American military officials say a member of the Utah National Guard was killed in an apparent “insider attack” in the capital of Afghanistan.

Update Nov. 4, 8 a.m. While the original report withheld the name of the Guard member killed, on Saturday evening, it was reported that the victim of the attack was North Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor.

ST. GEORGE — Police say a T-bone collision occurred at the intersection of River Road and Foremaster Drive Sunday afternoon when two cars crossed the intersection simultaneously.



