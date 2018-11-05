Election Day in Southern Utah: Know where to vote and what your rights are

Stock image | Photo by elinedesignservices/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — While many people have already mailed in their ballots for the midterm election, Election Day polling locations are still available in Washington and Iron counties for those who favor a more traditional method of voting.

Thanks to legislation passed earlier this year, individuals who have not yet registered to vote can take part in same-day registration and will be given a provisional ballot.

An overview of Election Day voter rights follows the list of polling locations.

Polling locations

Washington County

St. George

Dixie Convention Center | 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Washington County Administration Building | 197 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

South Mountain Community Church | 3158 E. 2000 South, St. George.

Santa Clara

Santa Clara Branch Library | 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St George,

Hurricane

Hurricane City Office | 147 N. 870 West, Hurricane.

Washington City

Washington City Library | 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.

Iron County

Cedar City

Cedar City Council Chambers | 10 North Main St., Cedar City

Enoch

Enoch City Offices | 900 E. Midvalley Road, Enoch.

Parowan

Iron County Courthouse | 68 S. 100 East, Parowan.

Kanarraville

Ballot box drop-off location only during business hours, 40 S. Main, Kanarraville.

Paragonah

Ballot box drop-off location only during business hours at 80 W. 100 North, Paragonah.

Voter rights

Valid forms of identification

Title 20A of the Utah code covers the laws governing voting. For the intrepid soul who wants to read the code in depth, click here. Here are some highlights:

Utah requires valid identification to vote. The most common form of ID is a driver’s license, but if you don’t have one, the following forms of ID are also acceptable:

A valid ID card issued by the state or a branch, department or agency of the U.S.

A valid Utah permit to carry a concealed weapon.

A valid U.S. passport.

A valid tribal ID card, whether or not the card includes a photograph of the voter.

Two forms of ID that display the voter’s name and provide evidence that the voter resides in the voting precinct are also acceptable. Additional forms of ID are available, which can be reviewed here.

Worker voting rights

State law allows an employee the right to take two hours off work to vote. An employer who violates this right is subject to a class B misdemeanor.

No employer/corporation may influence an employee’s vote or restrain an employee from voting in any way. Parties guilty of this act are subject to a class B misdemeanor.

No person may intimidate or unduly influence another to vote, or not to vote, under any threats or infliction of force, restraint, violence, injury, damage, harm or loss. Persons or groups engaged in this behavior will be subject to a class B misdemeanor, along with any additional charges that may apply.

Challenges to voters and provisional ballots

If your right to vote is challenged for any reason, insist on completing a provisional ballot right there at the polls. The provisional ballot procedure for the poll workers and for you subsequent to completing a provisional ballot is itemized in the election code.

Voters may also wish to review potential challenges to their eligibility at time of voting.

Spoiled ballots

If a voter “spoils” a ballot by making a mistake of some kind – marking the wrong candidate, for example – the voter has the right to obtain a new ballot.

Though the majority of voting is done electronically, mistakes may still occur on provisional ballots. It is completely within a voter’s right to ask for a new ballot if he or she feels the original ballot has been rendered invalid.

During the 2016 general election, Tanya Reid, a Washington County resident who had planned to mail in her ballot, said she marked the wrong name while explaining election issues to one of her children.

Reid went to the county clerk’s office to retrieve a new ballot and was told the machines that scan absentee and provisional ballots work in a way similar to Scantron test forms. If there is “too much carbon” on the form or if it is stained with coffee or another substance, the ballot will not scan properly.

When in doubt as to whether a ballot will scan, get a new one.

Still in line when the poll closes? Not a problem

If a voter should happen to be in line to vote at closing time, or arrives at closing, he or she is still eligible to vote at that time under the law.

Prohibited activities at polling locations

Electioneering: any oral, printed or written attempt to persuade persons to refrain from voting or to vote for or vote against any candidate or issue.

A person may not, within a polling place or in any public area within 150 feet of the building where a polling place is located, engage in elements of electioneering.

Engaging in any practice that interferes with the freedom of voters to vote or disrupts the administration of the polling place.

A person may not obstruct the doors or entries to a building in which a polling place is located or prevent free access to and from any polling place.

Any person who violates any provision of this section is guilty of a class A misdemeanor.

For a complete list of prohibited activities at the polling place, see Utah Code 20A-3-501.

Utah’s full code related to election law can be found on the Utah Legislature website.

