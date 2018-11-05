Driver hospitalized after falling asleep at wheel, crashing in Gorge

A passenger car rests on its side after a rollover in the Virgin River Gorge on Interstate 15, Mohave County, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was seriously injured early Monday morning in a rollover on Interstate 15 in the Virgin River Gorge in Arizona.

Emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle rollover involving a silver passenger car with one occupant near milepost 23 on southbound I-15 at approximately 3 a.m.

The 22-year-old driver from Henderson, Nevada, was on his way home from Provo when he fell asleep while driving, Arizona Department of Public Safety Sgt. John Bottoms said.

After he fell asleep, the car rolled, landing on its side on the shoulder of the freeway.

Responders from Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District arrived on scene to administer medical treatment. The driver, who was not wearing his seat belt, was transported to the hospital in stable condition for further evaluation and treatment.

The man suffered a broken bone in his neck, Bottoms said.

He received a citation for not wearing his seat belt.

The car sustained heavy damage during the rollover, including a crunched frame and shattered windshield, requiring it to be towed from the scene.

Emergency personnel from St. George Fire Department also responded to assist Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire and Arizona DPS.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

