First $10,000 rock found! As if fated to happen, Kena Sullivan finds Summit rock at Sullivan Soccer Park

Kena Sullivan and her husband are $10,000 richer after finding rock No. 4 in Summit Athletic Club's 'Find the Rock' contest, Washington, Utah, Nov. 2, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Summit Athletic Club, St. George News.

WASHINGTON — One lucky family is $10,000 richer after finding the fourth Summit Rock, and the search has already begun for the fifth rock in the Summit Athletic Club and Canyon Media annual “Find the Rock” active living competition.

While the competition kicked off this year with three “mini-rocks” worth $500 each, Kena Sullivan found the first rock of the main competition Friday afternoon at Sullivan Virgin River Soccer Park after successfully translating the clues released by radio stations and on her official game T-shirt.

In an interview with 99.9 KONY Country DJ Amy Chesley, Sullivan said she almost won last year while searching at Crosby Family Confluence Park, but somebody found it within a half-mile of where she was standing. This year, however, by some strange kismet, her success was meant to be.

Sullivan said the rock she found was just laying on its side – not really hidden – just off the trail. Thankfully she was wearing her official “Find the Rock” T-shirt at the time, which doubled the value of her rock to $10,000.

The night before finding the rock, after hearing clues relating to the letter “C” and mixed up with “official soccer fields,” she thought she was on to something. She got the final clue in the morning that mentioned the boardwalk, and after that, there was no doubt where she had to go, she said.

“It was just clear,” Sullivan said, adding that she told her husband “It’s at Sullivan park. It is – I know it.”

After finding the rock, Sullivan told Chesley she was still in shock but that she plans to take a vacation with her winnings.

Sullivan is a Planet 105.1 listener, and all the rules the contest can be found on their website, as well as the websites for 99.9 KONY Country, 95.9 The Hawk, and Easy 101.5.

T-shirts are still available for purchase at Summit’s River Road and Bluff Street locations for only $10.

The first week of this year’s “Find the Rock” contest launched Oct. 22 in celebration of six years of Summit rock-seeking fun. In honor of the anniversary, the contest this year started with three hidden “mini-rocks” worth $500 each and a giant kick-off party held at Summit Athletic Club with several Canyon Media radio personalities in attendance.

Ashley Wiggins and her two daughters found the first mini-rock, Nancy Wilson located the second rock near Black Bear Diner with her daughter-in-law Liz, and Jessica Dorsey and her family found the final mini-rock in record time with only one clue.

Now that the fourth rock has been found, the contest begins again with the second clue released Monday morning. In case you missed it, here is the first clue for rock No. 5 just to get you started.

Rock 5 Clue 1

Summit Rock 4, some didn’t get see score, others just waited for more. Some will stay at home and listen to what others say, the winners will be out enjoying each day!

Now Summit Rock hunters the fifth Rock is here, some will be oh so….. near. Some will go out without doing their hair, others will go out with an empty stare. This Rock could be your claim to fame, it’s exercising your body and your brain. Try to think hard, calm, different, and until an end, most important just begin. Not far from a place you might see a young blank blank blank.

Lastly I’ll say, If your steady and find your way, the prize could be yours at the end of a day. Use all numbers, only 2 words with equal amount of letters, unscramble. (5,5,70,28,9,15,70,4,10,10,52,9,15,6,75,128,6,3,4,9,5,4)

Happy hunting!

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News

