Southern Utah University ranks 4th in nation for applications, enrollment growth

CEDAR CITY – USA Today has ranked Southern Utah University fourth in the nation for applications and enrollment growth, one of only three Utah schools to place in the national ranking.

Over the last five years, the university has seen the number of applications submitted increase by more than 150 percent, while enrollment has risen by nearly 35 percent, according to a press release issued by SUU. The USA Today ranking placed Utah State University at No. 12 overall in the national ranking, while the University of Utah came in at No. 92.

“This ranking is a clear indication that SUU’s reputation is on the rise,” SUU President Scott L Wyatt said in the press release. “Our growth will continue to be steady and sustainable, preparing students for lives of meaning and productivity. It is an exceptional time to be a T-Bird.”

By the end of the Fall 2017 semester, SUU crossed the 10,000 threshold, topping out at 10,245 students, marking three years of enrollment growth for the institution.

The number of degrees awarded in 2016-2017 soared to an all-time high of 2,175, and over a ten-year period, the number of graduates increased by 61 percent, higher than any other four-year public institution in Utah.

“SUU’s growth reflects what myself, my team and the SUU community already know; SUU is the best university experience in the country,” Brandon Wright, assistant vice president for enrollment management at SUU, said in the press release. “We’re proud of the caliber of students that are present in our student body and are thrilled with SUU’s continued reputational rise.”

The USA Today ranking uses data from the National Center for Education Statistics to identify the top 100 colleges and universities with the largest five-year percentage increase in applications from 2011-2012 academic year to the 2016-2017 year.

The final list was narrowed down from a pool of 600 schools reviewed by 24/7 Wall Street, and only those schools with at least 4,000 applications or more in 2011 were considered.

