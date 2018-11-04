‘Chamber Inspiration Luncheon’ to feature LDS women’s advocate Neylan McBaine

Composite image with photo of Neylan McBaine | Photo courtesy of St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Author and CEO Neylan McBaine will be the featured speaker at this Wednesday’s St. George Area Chamber of Commerce “Chamber Inspiration Luncheon.”

The luncheon will be held in St. George at the Hilton Garden Inn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Advance online registration is encouraged at the chamber’s website.

McBaine is the co-founder and CEO of Better Days 2020, which celebrates the 150th anniversary of women first voting in Utah — the first women to vote in the modern nation — and the centennial of the 19th Amendment.

McBaine is originally from the East Coast, where she was raised in New York City and attended Yale University. A move west resulted in a career as a digital marketer at the largest (Walmart.com) and smallest (Tea Collection) retailers in Silicon Valley.

McBaine’s past positions also include CMO for Brain Chase Productions, an educational technology startup, and brand strategist for Bonneville Communications, an advertising agency owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints responsible for Mormon.org and the “I’m A Mormon” campaign.

McBaine has been an important voice in Mormon and Utah women’s advocacy for nearly a decade. She is the founder of the Mormon Women Project, a non-profit dedicated to mobilizing Mormon women by telling their stories and exploring opportunities for increasing their voice within the church institution. McBaine’s book, “Women at Church,” which explores possibilities for increased female participation in LDS administration, has been called “a monumental piece of work,” “pivotal” and “a remarkable resource that belongs in every Latter-day Saint home.”

Her work has been anthologized in “The Essential Writings of Mormon Feminism,” and several other compilations. She is the mother of three daughters and lives in Salt Lake City.

Event details

What: “Chamber Inspiration Luncheon” featuring Neylan McBaine.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 7, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn, 1831 S. Convention Center Dr., St. George.

Cost: $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Register online.

