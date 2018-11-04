T-bone collision sends car into hospital landscaping

Written by Mikayla Shoup
November 4, 2018

ST. GEORGE — Police say a T-bone collision occurred at the intersection of River Road and Foremaster Drive Sunday afternoon when two cars crossed the intersection simultaneously.

A Hyundai Elantra involved in a T-bone crash on River Road and Foremaster Drive, St. George, Utah, Nov. 4, 2018 | Photo by Mikayla Shoup, St. George News

A 19-year-old woman driving a silver Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on 700 South straight through the intersection to Foremaster Drive and collided with a gray Mazda3 being driven by a 22-year-old woman who was traveling north through the intersection on River Road, St. George Police Sgt. Spencer Holmes said.

The Hyundai hit the side of the Mazda3, sending it over the sidewalk and into the landscaping by the Dixie Regional Medical Center sign.

Medical personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the crash, but no injuries were reported.

Police say it’s unclear which driver was at fault.

“They both collided at the same time in the intersection,” Holmes said.

Neither driver has been issued a citation at this time, as the incident is still under investigation.

Emergency personnel from St. George Fire Department assisted police and EMTs at the scene of the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

