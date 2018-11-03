‘Framed’ brings together crime boss, artist, mechanic and wife in satire about art, marriage, ambition

"Framed," a play by Y. York, is being shown at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta in Ivins, Utah, in November. | Composite image, St. George News

IVINS — The Center for the Arts at Kayenta is presenting “Framed,” a comedy made for adults who appreciate laughter as much as art.

Here’s the premise: Joanie, an artist, wants recognition for her paintings and her crime boss husband Nick knows how to ensure she gets it. May, the young wife of Jake, just wants to learn how to paint, while Jake wants to elevate himself to crime thug. What follows is a wild ride that exposes the soul-killing nature of ambition — specifically how it affects personal relationships.

According to playwright Y. York, the play “ruthlessly blends humor and drama, is fiercely character-driven, and explores multi-generational issues of gender, jealousy and growth.”

The play comes to the Center for the Arts by way of Kayenta resident and professional director and producer Rob Goodman, who became acquainted with York 25 years ago.

“Having directed or produced at least five of her plays for young audiences, I’m delighted to finally direct one of her adult plays,” Goodman said. “(York) has a real flair for wry, intelligent humor. Her work has a piercing intuition that accurately captures the quirks of human relationships.”

York’s plays have been recognized with the 2004 Hawaii Award for Literature, the 1997 Berilla Kerr Award and the New Dramatists’ 1992 Joe Calloway Award. Goodman is directing the play and his cast of four includes three local actors — Jake Thomas; Kristina and Michael Harding, a husband and wife duo onstage as well as off; and Rachel Schmeling, a veteran actress from New York City.

After the play, audience members are invited to participate in an interactive discussion and reception with local artists and art lovers, who will address the main question asked by the play: “What makes an artist an artist?” Wine, beverages and concessions will be available for purchase.

Framed is appropriate for “people old enough to be married,” Goodman said.

Featured local artists leading the post-play discussion

Nov. 8: Cheryl and Gary Collins

Nov. 9: Lynnette Loughton & Sharon Turley

Nov. 10: Hollie and Greg Ragland

Nov. 15: Kathy Johnson and Ginny Northcott

Nov. 16: Datura Gallery’s Shauna McCullough and Rosemary McFadden

Nov. 17 Matinee: Marcia Rouse Robinson,

Nov. 17: Abe McCowan and Georgia Johnson

Event Details

What: “Framed,” a play by Y. York.

“Framed,” a play by Y. York. When: Nov. 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16 and 17. All shows are at 7 p.m. There will also be a matinee Nov. 17 at 3 p.m.

Where: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Utah.

Cost: Tickets are $30 or $10 for students with a valid ID. Tickets can be purchased online

