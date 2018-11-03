Learn how to avoid burnout and find better life balance and enjoyment at the next Dixie Forum

Jared DuPree, associate professor of communication at Dixie State University, is slated to speak about how to prevent burnout at the Dixie Forum in St. George, Utah, Nov. 13, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The next installment of Dixie State University’s weekly Dixie Forum lecture series will feature Jared DuPree, Dixie State associate professor of communication, as he shares best practices for preventing burnout.

DuPree will present “Avoiding Burn-Out: Practice-Based Evidence from the Trenches” at noon Tuesday in the Dunford Auditorium of the Browning Resource Center located on the Dixie State campus. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

DuPree has worked with executives, physicians, surgeons, professors and administrators for over 17 years as a licensed mental health provider. Most recently, he has focused on health and wellness coaching using his mental health training while also gaining training in holistic approaches. Through this practice, DuPree and his colleagues have developed the WholeFIT approach as a means to help highly successful individuals avoid burnout by having better life balance and more life enjoyment.

In his Dixie Forum lecture, DuPree will use the WholeFIT program as a template to explain how people can find more meaning in all areas of their lives, including the physical, mental, emotional, relational, spiritual and professional aspects of it.

DuPree, who teaches family communication, health communication and entrepreneurship classes at Dixie State, earned a bachelor’s in family and community services from Utah State University, a master’s in marriage and family therapy from the University of Southern Mississippi, a Master of Business Administration from the University of South Carolina and a doctorate in human ecology from Kansas State University.

Dixie Forum is a weekly lecture series designed to introduce the St. George and DSU communities to diverse ideas and personalities while widening their worldviews via a 50-minute presentation. The next installment of Dixie Forum is set to take place at noon Nov. 13 in the Dunford Auditorium and will feature Utah State University Professor John Neely presenting on ceramic art.

For more information, visit the Dixie Forum website.

Event details

What: Dixie Forum presents “Avoiding Burn-Out: Practice-Based Evidence from the Trenches” by Jared DuPree.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 6, at noon.

Where: Dunford Auditorium of the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State University campus, 225 S. 700 E., St. George.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

