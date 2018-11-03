Utah National Guard member killed in Afghanistan

Stock image, St. George News

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — American military officials say a member of the Utah National Guard was killed in an apparent “insider attack” in the capital of Afghanistan.

The officials say another U.S. service member is being treated for wounds sustained in the attack in Kabul Saturday.

A statement from a spokeswoman for the NATO-led Operation Resolute Support says the attacker was a member of the Afghan security forces and that initial reports indicate the assailant was immediately killed by other Afghan forces.

The Guard member’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Gov. Gary Herbert issued the following statement regarding the Guard member’s death:

I am heartbroken at the news that we lost one of our own today in Afghanistan and feel completely humbled by the service and the ultimate sacrifice offered by this brave and selfless soldier. The entire Herbert family mourns with this soldier’s family and we pray that their burdens may be lifted, and that the hearts of all Utahns will reach out to comfort them in their grief.

Herbert will speak with Maj. Gen. Jefferson Burton, the adjutant general of the Utah National Guard, during a press conference Sunday at the Utah National Guard Headquarters in Draper at 12 p.m. At that time, additional information, including the name of the service member, will be released. This follows National Guard protocol, which precludes the release of such information until 24 hours after notification of next of kin.

Written by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. St. George News contributed to this report.

