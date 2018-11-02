Driver failing to yield causes collision on River Road

A Honda sedan is totaled after a crash police say was caused by a driver of another vehicle who failed to yield in St. George, Utah, Nov. 2, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver failing to yield caused a crash that left both cars severely damaged in St. George Friday.

A woman driving a Toyota sedan was turning left onto 2450 S. Street from River Road at about 5:30 p.m. when her vehicle collided with a northbound Honda sedan.

St. George Police officer Burkeley Christian said the crash was the result of the woman driving the Toyota sedan failing to yield.

“She said she didn’t see the other coming through, so she turned in front of him,” he said.

She reported knee and chest pain that she was going to check out at the hospital, but no one was transported via ambulance from the scene, Christian said.

The woman was issued a citation for failing to yield on a left turn.

Traffic at the intersection was slowed for about one hour as emergency responders cleared the scene and the vehicles were towed.

The St. George Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the scene.

