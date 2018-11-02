Southern Utah weekend weather: Perfect fall weather with snow possible in higher elevations

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for the majority of southwestern Utah will be mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. However, a hazardous weather outlook for the majority of the state is predicting wind and snow in higher elevations.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Lake Powell area weekend weather forecasts, including current warnings and advisories.

St. George

Friday

Sunny with a high of 73 and a low of 43, with north-northeast winds of 6-9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 65 and low of 43, with north winds of 7-11 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 70 and low of 43, mostly cloudy overnight with northeast winds of 7 mph, becoming south-southwest wind in the afternoon.

Cedar City

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high near 61 and a low of 35, with east wind of 5-10 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 50 and low of 30, with north winds of 10-15 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny with a high of 58 and low of 35, with northeast winds of 7-13 mph becoming west-southwest in the afternoon.

Zion National Park/Springdale

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 63 and a low of 36, with north-northeast winds of 6-15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 57 and low of 33, with north winds of 14-16 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny with a high near 60 and low of 36, with northeast winds of 13-15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Lake Powell/Bullfrog Basin/Halls Crossing

Friday

Sunny with a high of 64 and a low of 44, with west-southwest winds of 5-8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 61 and low of 42, with north wind of 7-10 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny with a high of 62 and low of 42, with west-northwest winds of 5-8 mph becoming south-southwest in the afternoon.

Weather warnings and advisories

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the western two-thirds of Utah through Thursday, warning of a fast-moving storm moving in Friday resulting in a couple inches of snow in areas of mid to high elevation.

There is also a wind advisory in effect through 10 a.m. Saturday for the western Uinta Basin, Castle Country and along Interstate 70 near Fremont Junction. Winds are expected to gust up to 55 mph.

For more information on current weather conditions and advisories, go the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

Please also be aware of current fire restrictions: Recent precipitation results in lifting of fire restrictions for portions of Southern Utah; some activities still prohibited.

