Man sentenced for robbing Walgreens, threatening to shoot clerk

ST. GEORGE — A man who pleaded guilty to robbing a Walgreens store in St. George in August has been sentenced to 1-15 years in the Utah State Prison.

Juan Peraza Chavez, 36, was arrested Aug. 4 after a cashier at the Walgreens store on St. George Boulevard and 400 West reported that a man robbed the store and threatened to return and shoot the clerk if they called police.

The cashier was “very shaken by the incident,” according to a probable cause statement written in support of his arrest.

Using surveillance footage, police identified Chavez, who allegedly admitted to stealing items from the store upon arrest.

Chavez pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of robbery Tuesday, according to court documents.

Judge Eric A. Ludlow of the 5th District Court in St. George handed down Chavez’ 1-15 year prison sentence.

Chavez is also accused of burglarizing a St. George title loan business April 21, after which he was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony count of burglary and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and theft.

Chavez will remain in the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane until transportation to the Utah State Prison in Draper is arranged.

