Dinner workshop to help parents address teen holiday anxiety, isolation

Stock image | Photo by AntonioGuillem/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Life Launch Centers’ November workshop will focus on helping parents approach anxiety and isolation behaviors in teenagers around the holidays, as well as cope with holiday stress of their own.

Kids can feel anxious during the holidays with finals around the corner, social pressures and strained family relationships. These anxieties sometimes cause people to isolate themselves from others for prolonged periods of time, Joe Newman, director of business development said.

“The hopes and dreams of most families during this time is that you get to spend some time with family and make good connections,” Newman said.

The workshop will be taught by Espra Andrus, Life Launch Centers clinical director, and will teach parents how to recognize unhealthy isolation, the psychology behind it and how they can have more positive interactions with their kids and reduce isolation behaviors.

Parents, who may be dealing with holiday stress of their own, can learn how to cope as they discover Life Launch Centers “resilience model” for dealing with intense emotions and finding a more logical thought process.

“Anxiety and depression are on the rise, but there are real tools and practices that you can learn to overcome it,” Newman said.

The November seminar will take place Thursday at Life Launch Centers. The cost is $20 per person and includes a catered pasta dinner. Current clients or parents with kids in a Life Launch program can attend for free and tickets for anyone they refer will be $10. Attendees can register for the workshop online.

The Life Launch Centers is a startup that first opened in November 2017. The center holds sessions to help kids talk about and work through anxieties they face, including pressures at home, academic pressure and social pressures revolving around dealing with both peers and social media. The center has peer sessions, individual sessions and parent sessions among others, which aim to teach kids resilience to these pressures.

Life Launch Centers is opening another center in Henderson, Nevada, in November, and they hope to expand to Cedar City and Draper in the future.

Event details:

What: Parent workshop: Isolation-Holiday Anxiety.

When: Thursday, Nov. 8, 6 p.m.

Where: Life Launch Centers, 315 Hilton Drive, St. George.

Admission: $20, free for current clients and $10 for friends of clients.

For more information and to register for the event, click here .

