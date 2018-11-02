Letter to the Editor: Snow Canyon High is more than just ‘two old posters that were in bad taste’

Stock image, St. George News

OPINION — I have been an English teacher in this district since 1993. I have been at Snow Canyon High School since it opened in 1994.

I have worked for three fine principals whose goal has always been to do all we can to give our students, all of them, the opportunity to learn, acquire necessary skills, become educated in academics, leadership, citizenship and service. We have consistently taught critical thinking, communication and accountability.

The current SCHS administration are solid supporters of these goals and educational purposes. In addition, our administration and faculty care greatly for our diverse and growing student body.

None of us is right all the time, but all of us care and respect the members of our SCHS family and community. I wish our critics could see our students mentor each other, give free time to tutor those needing help in various subjects, empty their pockets and purses during “miracle minutes” at ball games, line up to give blood and stand almost reverently to recite the Pledge of Allegiance ever day.

I wish the news organizations would print the stories of the hundreds of service hours the SCHS National Honor Society gives to build our school and benefit our community. I wish it would run stories of the great concerts, performances, musicals and dramas in which a myriad of our students participate.

Instead of finding two old posters that were in bad taste to publish, why doesn’t it show our halls during Red Ribbon Week, Bully Prevention Week, and our holiday Wish Week.

Where are the stories about our Homecoming Weeks where a diverse group of students are celebrated or stories about the fine sportsmanship of all our athletes?

I suggest instead of generating stories found in different social media sites, come see for yourselves. Find how much kindness is here, how much generosity is consistently proven year after year, how much service is given in time, talent, and plain hard work.

No organization made of mortal humans is or ever will be perfect. However, here at SCHS we keep working, improving, progressing. We are a civil community and a growing family.

I, for one, trust our people to support each of us in our daily activities and in our greatest needs. We have the best of students and the best of faculties, and the most excellent of administrations.

Submitted by COLLEEN OBERHANSLEY, St. George, Utah.

