Wyoming man sentenced to prison for Cedar City crime spree

Fifth District Courthouse, Cedar City, Utah, June 16, 2017 | File photo by Mori Kessler, Cedar City News / St. George News

CEDAR CITY — A Wyoming man who went on a late-night crime spree in Cedar City in April, including breaking into Cedar High School, has been sentenced to 5 years to life in prison.

Talon Sessions, 28, of Thayne, Wyoming, was sentenced Oct. 24 in Fifth District Court by Judge Keith C. Barnes.

Sessions had been incarcerated in the Iron County Jail since his arrest just after midnight on April 5, following a series of break-ins and carjackings that had started nearly three hours earlier, just after 9 p.m. on April 4.

Sessions was suspected of breaking windows and causing damage at the high school before moving on to enter or attempt to enter homes and vehicles in nearby neighborhoods.

Sessions initially faced more than a dozen charges at the time of his arrest, but ultimately pleaded guilty to four felony counts in August.

Two of the convictions were first degree felonies: one count each of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. Both crimes are punishable by 5 years to life in prison.

The other two counts, for theft and burglary, were second-degree felonies punishable by 1 to 15 years in prison.

Barnes ordered that all four sentences be served concurrently (at the same time as each other), meaning Sessions will serve 5 years to life at the Utah State Prison. He was transported to the state facility shortly after his sentencing last week.

Additionally, Sessions pleaded guilty on Oct. 23 before Judge Matthew L. Bell to an unrelated count of possessing a controlled substance while in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony.

The 0 to 5 year sentence associated with that count, which involved Sessions being found with an unspecified amount and type of a Schedule 2 drug while housed in jail, will also run concurrently with his other sentences, Barnes ruled the following day.

Sessions was also ordered to pay $1,235 in restitution.

