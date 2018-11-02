Sept. 26, 1931 – Oct. 28, 2018

Gudny Gestsdottir Phipps, 87, passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2018, joining her husband Leroy, who passed away on Oct. 1, 2018.

Gudny was born to Gestur Oddleifsson and Marin Gudmundsdottir on Sept. 26, 1931, in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Gudny and Leroy were married Dec. 12, 1954, in Reykjavik, Iceland.

She is survived by her children Pete (Diane), Page, Arizona; Lee (Sherry), Brigham City, Utah; Christine (Dale) Stratton, Hurricane, Utah; and Jeffrey (Lynette), Saratoga Springs, Utah; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; and her sisters Helga, Anna, Audur, Hildigunnar, her brother Skuli and many nieces and nephews in Iceland.

Funeral services

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 21 at the Hurricane City Cemetery, 255 E. 600 North, Hurricane, Utah. In the event of inclement weather, services will be at the Heritage LDS Chapel 1178 S. 700 West, Hurricane Utah.