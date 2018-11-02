MISSING: Police seek help locating man with PTSD

Written by Andrew Pinckney
November 2, 2018
Police are seeking the public's help locating Jeremiah D. Robertson of St. George, Utah, who went missing in July | Photo courtesy of St. George Police Department, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE — Police have been unable to locate a 34-year-old man with post-traumatic stress disorder and are asking the public’s assistance finding him.

Jeremiah D. Robertson, who was last seen in St. George in July, is described as having a light complexion with blond hair and hazel eyes and weighing 180 pounds.

Jeremiah D. Robertson, who was last seen in St. George in July, is described as having a light complexion with blond hair and hazel eyes and weighing 180 pounds.

Authorities say he drives a green 2002 Buick LaSabre with New York license plate No. GWH5380 and that he may be living in his vehicle.

Although the post originally appeared on the St. George Police Department Facebook page on Friday, the department was not available to provide information as to why the missing person advisory was just released.

If you have any information on Robertson’s whereabouts, please contact the St. George Police Department at 435-637-4300.

PTSD is a mental disorder that can develop after witnessing a tragic event. It can be serious, debilitating and may require treatment. If you are in crisis and need support call 1-800-273-8255 or go the website of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

