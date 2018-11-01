Here’s how the Southern Utah Art Guild will help you give ‘The Gift of Art’ this holiday season

'Powder Mountain" in acrylic by Cheryl Sachse is an example of the art that will be seen at the Southern Utah Art Guild holiday art show, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Image courtesy of the Southern Utah Art Guild, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Southern Utah Art Guild is proud to present its holiday art show that will open Friday and run until Dec. 19 in the Red Cliff Gallery. This year’s theme is “The Gift of Art.” There will be an artist reception and award ceremony on Friday from 4-6 p.m. The public is invited to view the art, meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments.

The show will feature around 125 works of art from approximately 40 Southern Utah artists featuring contemporary art from all mediums, including all forms of painting and mixed media, photography, pottery, sculpture and others. All of the art will be for sale.

This show is a miniature show, with all 2D art being 12-by-12 inches or smaller, including the frame. All 3D art is 12-by-12-by-12 or smaller.

Every home has room for a small piece of art. The miniature art pieces in this show are high quality originals that are reasonably priced for every budget. These pieces make perfect, unique gifts for the holiday season.

“The Gift of Art” show will also include the Dixie State University art department’s “Bachelor of Fine Arts Senior Showcase.” This exhibition features the art of senior students Jody Gerber, Christina Christensen and Annie Bird.

In addition to Friday’s reception, there will be a second artist reception on Nov. 8 from 7-9 p.m. honoring the DSU students. The public is also invited to meet and support the senior DSU artists.

“The Gift of Art” will be open from 10 a.m to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Red Cliff Gallery is located in the St. George City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, in St. George.

The Southern Utah Art Guild is an organization whose mission is to promote the visual arts and artists in Southern Utah. The Southern Utah Art Guild’s 2019 Red Cliff Gallery show schedule can be found online.

The Southern Utah Art Guild also operates the Arrowhead Gallery in the Electric Theater Center, located at 68 E. Tabernacle St., in St. George. Go to the Southern Utah Art Guild website to find out more about the activities of the Southern Utah Art Guild.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews